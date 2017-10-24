The 'First Cat of New Zealand' is a hit on Twitter

Three days ago the Prime Minister elect's cat Paddles appeared on the Twitter scene, and people have no idea who's behind the account.

Paddles, a ginger and white cat with opposable thumbs, has proven to be a prolific social media user and has fired off hundreds of tweets in a matter of days.

The cat's Twitter bio says she is an "Independent cat- not affurliated with the Labour pawty".

Prime Minister-Elect Jacinda Ardern has batted down speculation it's run by her partner Clarke Gayford.

"There is indeed an account in the name of my cat and I have no idea who has created it."

However Ardern says it has provided a good source of amusement for her and her partner.

"I am quite happy for that person to continue logging on behalf of Paddles, keeping in mind Paddles has thumbs, I can't put it past her it's her own account as well,"

"She's a polydactyl," Ardern says.

For reference a "polydactyl" is a cat with extra claws that look like opposable thumbs.

The feline has been officially greeted by 'Diplo Dog' Gracie Brown, who is US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown's dog.