The incredible rise of Jacinda Ardern

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has led the party to an incredible comeback.

Just seven weeks before the election, Ms Ardern was selected to lead the Labour Party. Several major polls were showing the party's popularity under former leader Andrew Little sinking to 24 percent.

Mr Little asked her to take over, a caucus meeting was called and all of sudden New Zealand had a new leader of the opposition.

Ms Ardern's popularity was almost immediate, helped along after she sternly took on The AM Show host Mark Richardson over whether it's acceptable to ask women of their baby plans during job interviews.

It is "totally unacceptable in 2017" to ask women about baby plans, she said, pointing her finger in an iconic moment that helped rocket her into news bulletins across the world.