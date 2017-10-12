The secretive team that'll choose the next Government

Winston Peters prides himself on New Zealand First being the most democratic and transparent party in the country.

He's said it time and time again, most recently saying it yesterday in the Bowen House foyer after another round of negotiations with Labour and National.

Which makes it strange that the party’s board of directors is so secretive. Its members are not listed on the party's website, nor on the party’s constitution.

Its MPs refuse to say who makes up the party’s board as well.

The lack of transparency is concerning given the board of directors will make the final decision over New Zealand First forming a government with National, or with Labour.

Mr Peters says the board will meet by Monday, and rather than voting on the options, they will discuss it until there is a unanimous consensus.

So, who is on this secretive board? Newshub has been digging and has found out.