Three weeks on from election, NZ First set to decide next Government

Winston Peters' NZ First party is about to start a meeting that will decide whether National or Labour leads the next Government.

It holds the balance of power and can either grant National a fourth term or make Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister in a Labour-led government.

If it goes to the centre-left, the Greens have to be part of the deal because NZ First and Labour don't have enough seats between them for a majority.

NZ First could decide to form a full coalition Government with its MPs holding Cabinet positions, or go for a looser support agreement with ministerial positions outside Cabinet.

It also has the option of staying on the crossbenches and abstaining on confidence votes, which would allow National to continue governing because it has the most seats. That's unlikely given last week's intense policy negotiations with both the main parties.

NZ First has nine MPs and its board has 14 members, including Mr Peters and his deputy Ron Mark.

Throughout the secret negotiations there's been not even a hint of which way NZ First is leaning.

Mr Peters insists he won't make the decision and says it will be entirely up to his caucus and board.

They'll be weighing up documents which set out the policy concessions National and Labour offered during the negotiations. The concessions determine how many of NZ First's policies will be implemented by the next Government, and to what extent.

Ms Ardern and Prime Minister Bill English are bound by a confidentiality agreement until Mr Peters announces the decision, which could be later on Monday or on Tuesday.

A brief history of MMP Governments since 1996

1996

The first MMP government was formed by National and NZ First. It took six weeks to negotiate and was a full coalition, with Cabinet ministers from both parties. Winston Peters was Treasurer, a contrived position, and deputy Prime Minister. It fell apart after Jim Bolger was ousted as Prime Minister and replaced by Jenny Shipley, who lost the next election.

1999