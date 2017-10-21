Trump administration congratulates Ardern

US president Donald Trump's administration has congratulated Prime Minister- elect Jacinda Ardern on forming the next New Zealand government.

A statement from the US Department of State on Saturday (NZT) said the US-New Zealand relationship is strong.

"We look forward to working with New Zealand's new government and continuing to co-operate on our shared interests in the region and worldwide."

She is set to meet Mr Trump in Vietnam at the APEC summit in Vietnam in November.

A Labour spokesman, meanwhile, said Ms Ardern had a polite conversation overnight with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement, saying he and Ms Ardern "have the opportunity to bring our two countries even closer together as we tackle the common issues that face both Canadians and New Zealanders", such as climate change and trade.

NZN