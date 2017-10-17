Winston Peters holds secret meetings

NZ First leader Winston Peters held secret meetings with both the Labour and National leaders on Tuesday night.

Mr Peters snuck into the Beehive at about 5.30pm, leaving one part of Parliament and driving just 200 metres into an underground carpark.

He then met with both Jacinda Ardern and Bill English one-on-one in the room in the Beehive where the other meetings have been held.

National leader Bill English confirmed to Newshub he met with Mr Peters. Ms Ardern was seen rushing away from Parliament.

"I can confirm I met with Mr Peters, but I won't be commenting on the contents of that meeting," he said.

Asked what he could tell New Zealanders about the next steps to a government, Mr English replied: "We'll let you know".

"I hope there's more to say in the next few days."