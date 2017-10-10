Winston Peters: 'Nothing's changed' on negotiation dates

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says "nothing's changed" when it comes to what day he'll announce his choice for a coalition Government.

In a media conference on Tuesday evening, he said he plans to wrap up negotiation talks by Thursday evening - but wouldn't be drawn on when exactly he would make his announcement.

"Our target is to complete all of these discussions by Thursday night. Nothing's changed," he said.

He said an announcement would be made "as soon as possible", but when asked if that meant by Friday, he said: "No I didn't say that."

"We're not going to worry about that at this point in time. We have to get further down the road in prioritising these talks," he said.

"[The announcement will come] as soon as possible after Thursday night."

When contacted by Newshub, Mr Peters' press secretary denied reports in other media that he had decided to delay the decision until past Thursday.

