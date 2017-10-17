Winston's 23 best 'sick burns' on National

Winston Peters might be the kingmaker of this year's election, but he's also the king of something else: scathing attacks on National in Parliament's debating chamber - otherwise known as 'sick burns'.

Here are some of Winston Peters' sickest burns in recent years:

1. "I'm telling you why NZ First is packing the halls around this country - cos they've had a guts full of you. They've had enough! They want a change! And they are going to get one, and no amount of character assassination is going to stop us on this great purpose" - July 26, 2017.

2. "This Prime Minister is complicit in a cover-up, why does he not resign?" - questioning Bill English over Todd Barclay Scandal, June 21, 2017.