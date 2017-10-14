Winston's choice: Labour or National? A puppy predicts

Winston Peters and the NZ First board may not be making their decision on a coalition until next week, but that's not stopping punters from placing their best guesses.

Animals have proven to be accurate predictors for the Rugby World Cup and international elections, so naturally Newshub has brought them in to see which way Winston will swing.

And who better to use as a predictor than Newshub's very own Winston?

Political reporter Jenna Lynch recently adopted young Winston, a Yorkshire terrier-poodle mix, and decided to put him to the test.

The choice was simple: food was placed down in a red bowl and a blue bowl.

What would be Winston's choice? Watch the video to find out.

