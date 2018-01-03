'Go rot in hell' - Celebs slam YouTube star Logan Paul over suicide stunt

YouTube star Logan Paul is being attacked by celebrities and targeted by petitions after posting a video where he appears to mock a suicide victim.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and Piers Morgan are among those slamming the 22-year-old, with some demanding YouTube delete all of his content.

Logan's controversial video featured him and friends giggling near the body of a man who had taken his own life in a forest in Japan.

After a backlash, he removed the video and apologised - but continues to face condemnations for his actions.

Aaron Paul - who is not related to Logan - called him "disgusting" and told him to "go rot in hell", while Sophie Turner took issue with his "apology" in particular.