'Go rot in hell' - Celebs slam YouTube star Logan Paul over suicide stunt

YouTube star Logan Paul is being attacked by celebrities and targeted by petitions after posting a video where he appears to mock a suicide victim.
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and Piers Morgan are among those slamming the 22-year-old, with some demanding YouTube delete all of his content.
Logan's controversial video featured him and friends giggling near the body of a man who had taken his own life in a forest in Japan.
After a backlash, he removed the video and apologised - but continues to face condemnations for his actions.
Aaron Paul - who is not related to Logan - called him "disgusting" and told him to "go rot in hell", while Sophie Turner took issue with his "apology" in particular.
In his apology video, Logan claimed he pulled the stunt "to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention".
YouTube has confirmed the video violated its policies, but refused to respond to questions on why the video was not removed sooner.
"Our hearts go out to the family of the person featured in the video. YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner," a YouTube spokeswoman told CNN Tech.
"If a video is graphic, it can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information and in some cases it will be age-gated."
Even PewDiePie - a fellow YouTube star infamous for inappropriate content - has joined in condemning Logan.
YouTube has yet to respond to calls for all of Logan's content to be deleted, which includes a change.org petition.
If you wish to talk to someone about mental illness or domestic violence, you can call Lifeline on 0800 543 354, the Depression Helpline on 0800 111 757 or the National Telehealth Service on 1737.
