Schapelle Corby releases pop song on Instagram

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has released a pop song recorded with singer-songwriter Nat Zeleny.
Titled 'Palm Trees', Corby can be heard singing "I'm in Queensland, and it is sunny, I have the palm trees, behind me."
The track was shared on Instagram on Monday night, along with a homemade photo slideshow of Corby in Queensland.
In the post, Nat Zeleny said the song was written "for a bit of a laugh" but then the women took it to the studio to "lay down [the] vocals."
This comes after Corby spent her first Christmas in Australia after being freed from Kerobokan jail in Bali where she was imprisoned in 2004 for importing 4.3kg of marijuana.
Newshub.