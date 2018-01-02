Schapelle Corby releases pop song on Instagram Schapelle Corby releases pop song on Instagram
The track, titled 'Palm Trees', and pays tribute to her home state of Queensland.
Photo credit: Instagram

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has released a pop song recorded with singer-songwriter Nat Zeleny.

Titled 'Palm Trees', Corby can be heard singing "I'm in Queensland, and it is sunny, I have the palm trees, behind me."

The track was shared on Instagram on Monday night, along with a homemade photo slideshow of Corby in Queensland.

In the post, Nat Zeleny said the song was written "for a bit of a laugh" but then the women took it to the studio to "lay down [the] vocals."

This comes after Corby spent her first Christmas in Australia after being freed from Kerobokan jail in Bali where she was imprisoned in 2004 for importing 4.3kg of marijuana.

