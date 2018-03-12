Ariana Grande's inspiring 'self-love' message to fans

"I love meeting y'all out and about, it makes me so happy!" she wrote. "But it makes me so sad when y'all don't put your faces in the photos or put emojis over your faces or ask to not be in them! You show me so much unconditional love all the time no matter what TF I look like.

"You deserve to show yourselves that same kindness. Please learn to give that to yourselves! You will get there and you deserve it and I love you the very same way! Sweet dreams."

Buzzfeed noted that the trend of fans cropping themselves out of photos with the star is a common one. "Can we just appreciate how perfect Ariana looks in this selfie I have with her," one fan wrote on Twitter. "I look [sick emoji] so cropped myself out."