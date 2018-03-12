Ariana Grande's inspiring 'self-love' message to fans

Ariana Grande has posted a message to fans, encouraging them to show themselves some love when taking photos with her.
On Sunday the 24-year-old singer shared an Instagram story, saying it upset her seeing selfies with fans on social media where they didn't show their faces.
"I love meeting y'all out and about, it makes me so happy!" she wrote. "But it makes me so sad when y'all don't put your faces in the photos or put emojis over your faces or ask to not be in them! You show me so much unconditional love all the time no matter what TF I look like.
"You deserve to show yourselves that same kindness. Please learn to give that to yourselves! You will get there and you deserve it and I love you the very same way! Sweet dreams."
Buzzfeed noted that the trend of fans cropping themselves out of photos with the star is a common one. "Can we just appreciate how perfect Ariana looks in this selfie I have with her," one fan wrote on Twitter. "I look [sick emoji] so cropped myself out."
In response to Grande's message, her fans, known as 'Arianators' have taken to social media to get #SelfiesForAriana trending.
"Thank u Ariana for making me feel so much more confident," one fan wrote.
"You bring out the best in all of us and I could never thank you enough. You make me feel beautiful. You make me feel worth it.
"You mean everything to me, and I love you so much. Thank you."
