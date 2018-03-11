Composer John Williams to quit scoring Star Wars franchise

Academy Award-winning Star Wars composer John Williams says he's ready to quit scoring the franchise.

The 86-year-old musician told radio station KUSC he plans to work on the upcoming Episode IX, but then he's finished.

"We know J.J. Abrams is preparing one now for next year that I will hopefully do for him, and I look forward to it."

"It will round out a series of nine and be quite enough for me."

He said that since Disney has bought the franchise, it is likely a new Star Wars film will be made every few years - but he wants no part of it.

Mr Williams says when he scored A New Hope in 1977 he didn't realise there would be sequels.

He told KUSC he agreed to score The Last Jedi because his favourite new character - Daisy Ridley's Rey - was returning.

Mr Williams has composed some of the most famous scores in film history including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jaws, and E.T.

Newshub.