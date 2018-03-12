K-pop girl group Mamamoo release New Zealand music video 'Starry Night'

K-pop superstar girl group Mamamoo has released its 'Starry Night' video, which was shot entirely on location in New Zealand.

It's mostly filmed on scenic Kiwi beaches, but the footage also includes scenes of downtown Auckland and rolling green, sheep-covered hills.

Billboard calls 'Starry Night' "an atmospheric power ballad overflowing with rhythmic, Latin-inspired strings and whirring synths, utilising a shifting tempo and teasing drops to control the mood as the members effusively sing about the empty feelings that follow heartbreak".