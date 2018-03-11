Nun in legal battle with Katy Perry dies in court

A nun involved in a bitter legal battle involving pop star Katy Perry has collapsed and died during a court hearing.

The 'Firework' singer last year won a legal battle against two nuns and restaurateur Dana Hollister. The nuns were trying to sell the Los Angeles convent against the Archdiocese's wishes.

Perry was also interested in the property, and after a court battle Ms Hollister was ordered to pay US$15 million in damages to Perry and the Archdiocese.

In a post-judgment hearing on Friday (US time), Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, collapsed and died in the courtroom, the New York Daily News reports.

Only hours before, she'd begged Perry to leave them alone.

"We asked [Hollister] to save us, to buy the property. She had nothing to do with forcing herself on us," Sister Catherine said.

"And to Katy Perry, please stop. It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."

Ms Hollister recently filed for bankruptcy as a result of the case, according to local reports.

Perry's bid for the convent still has to get the Pope's approval.

She is set to perform at Auckland's Spark Arena in August.

Newshub.