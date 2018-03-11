Parris Goebel condemns Woman's Day for 'insensitive' suicide profile

"I was so excited to see the magazine today only to find this: 'Suicidal to Superstar'... 'Parris Goebel's shocking confessions'... 'Dancing with demons'.

"Wow, how insensitive and what a sad way to portray a painful part of my life to try and sell your magazine!"

Newshub approached Woman's Day for comment, but the publication did not respond before deadline.

In the piece, Goebel is quoted as saying depression is something she's struggled with "all my life".

"When I was 13 and in my first year of high school, it just went really bad, and I was cutting myself and wanting to kill myself."

But despite openly talking about it in the interview, Goebel doesn't believe the magazine's motivation to publish her comments was to help those also suffering from mental illness.

"I came to you guys to celebrate the release of my book, but you have done the complete opposite," she said.

"I have no problem sharing my past in hopes it will help others, but you have blasted this on your front cover to make sales. You shouldn't be called Woman's Day as you clearly don't care about us and how sensitive us women are.

"I hope none of my followers or fellow high profile NZ friends support, feature or buy this magazine. Spitting on this mag as we speak."

Where to find help and support:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757

Mental Health Foundation

Newshub.