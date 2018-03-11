Parris Goebel condemns Woman's Day for 'insensitive' suicide profile

New Zealand dance prodigy Parris Goebel has slammed tabloid magazine Woman's Day after it opted to angle its feature about her on her battle with suicide.
The Kiwi choreographer - who has shot to worldwide fame in recent years after working with the likes of Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez - says she feels "exploited" and "disgusted" by the piece.
Goebel says she spoke to the magazine on the premise they would help celebrate the release of her new autobiography Young Queen, but they instead chose to focus on her mental health struggles.
"I have never felt so exploited in my career. I am so disgusted and disappointed," she wrote in an angry Instagram post.
"I was so excited to see the magazine today only to find this: 'Suicidal to Superstar'... 'Parris Goebel's shocking confessions'... 'Dancing with demons'.
"Wow, how insensitive and what a sad way to portray a painful part of my life to try and sell your magazine!"
Newshub approached Woman's Day for comment, but the publication did not respond before deadline.
In the piece, Goebel is quoted as saying depression is something she's struggled with "all my life".
"When I was 13 and in my first year of high school, it just went really bad, and I was cutting myself and wanting to kill myself."
But despite openly talking about it in the interview, Goebel doesn't believe the magazine's motivation to publish her comments was to help those also suffering from mental illness.
"I came to you guys to celebrate the release of my book, but you have done the complete opposite," she said.
"I have no problem sharing my past in hopes it will help others, but you have blasted this on your front cover to make sales. You shouldn't be called Woman's Day as you clearly don't care about us and how sensitive us women are.
"I hope none of my followers or fellow high profile NZ friends support, feature or buy this magazine. Spitting on this mag as we speak."
Where to find help and support:
- Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland
- Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Healthline: 0800 611 116
- Samaritans: 0800 726 666
- Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757
- Mental Health Foundation
Newshub.