Parris Goebel doubles down on Woman's Day attack after apology from editor

Parris Goebel has written a scathing Instagram post slamming the "pathetic" apology given to her by Woman's Day editor Sido Kitchin.

The Kiwi choreographer attacked the magazine on Sunday, saying she was "disgusted and disappointed" in the magazine's profile of her, which it teased with the line "from suicidal to superstar".

Goebel was angry Woman's Day chose to focus on her history with depression and mental illness.

"Wow, how insensitive and what a sad way to portray a painful part of my life to try and sell your magazine!" she wrote.

