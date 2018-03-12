Rugby star Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins to be next The Bachelor Australia - report

Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins is set to be the star in the next season of The Bachelor Australia, according to reports.
The rugby player and TV ad star is just the latest sport star rumoured to be handing out the iconic roses, following cricketer Shane Warne.
Cummins is a former Wallabies star notable for delivering humourous quips and bizarre metaphors during on-field interviews.
In addition to his rugby career, Cummins has featured in several advertising campaigns for the likes of Tradie undies and anti-dandruff shampoo brand Head & Shoulders.
"He's going to be great for the franchise," an unnamed source told Woman's Day.
"Funny, witty, with a huge cult following. This is a stroke of genius for the network."
Last year, Australia's Channel 10 saw ratings soar when singer Sophie Monk starred in The Bachelorette.
The network may be hoping to repeat the success by casting a recognisable bloke in the new season of The Bachelor.
