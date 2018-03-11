Stranger Things creators 'deeply upset' by abuse investigation

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they are "deeply upset" about a crew member's allegations of verbal abuse on set.

In an Instagram post last week, crew member Peyton Brown said she would not be working on the show's upcoming third season because of alleged verbal abuse toward some women on set.

"I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women," she wrote.

"I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP."

In a comment, Ms Brown confirmed the two men she was referring to were the Duffer brothers.

In a now deleted post, Ms Brown further claimed that the Duffers yelled at, insulted, and threatened the crew, causing several people to quit.

The Duffer brothers released a statement on Saturday (local time) in response to Ms Brown's claims.

"Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologise.

"However, we think it is important not to mischaracterise our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else.

"We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions."

An investigation by Netflix found no wrongdoing on the set.

"We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well," the company said in a statement.

However, script supervisor Lori Grabowski says she is one of the women referenced by Ms Brown.

"Peyton Brown witnessed not only my experience, but the similar experiences of others," she said.

"I just could not stand by and let Peyton be called a liar, because what she said is unfortunately, very true."

Ms Grabowski was the script supervisor on Stranger Things for 15 episodes - almost two seasons.

The third season of Stranger Things is set to be released on Netflix in 2019.

Newshub.