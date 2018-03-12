Wasp stings man's genitals on Naked and Afraid

Things got off to a fiery start in the new season premiere of reality TV show Naked and Afraid as a man had his genitals stung on camera.

Duke Brady, a survival enthusiast, quickly rushed to a nearby creek to ease his pain with cold water after receiving the sting.

"It's probably one of the least joyful things I've ever experienced," he said.

"I don't have anything to compare it to besides sharp, hot, burning knives going through pieces of skin you don't want them to go through.