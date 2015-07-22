Calls to ban all alcohol advertising in NZ

An independent committee is recommending all alcohol advertising be phased out over five years.

Various experts launched the panel in response to a ministerial forum that was set up last year, as they felt the Government initiative didn't go far enough.

Professor Doug Sellman from University of Otago's National Addiction Centre says banning advertising would reduce alcohol abuse.

"This would have a significant impact on the commercialisation of alcohol," says Professor Sellman. "This is something that's not fully appreciated – that we have a heavy drinking culture largely because we have this drug that's highly commercialised."

The Law Commission made a similar recommendation five years ago.

RadioLIVE