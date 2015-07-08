Kiwis hiding dirty little secrets

A quarter of all Kiwis often forget something in the bathroom - washing their hands.

The fairer sex live up to the stereotype, with around 80 percent using a sink after the lavatory while men tend to be far more lax, a Rinnai survey released today reveals.

Just 72 percent of males say they wash their hands after every toilet trip.

But it's not just toilet etiquette that is letting New Zealand down in the cleanliness department.

One in four Kiwis aren't showering or bathing each day, with 19 percent admitting that they shower on alternate days.

A further six percent, or 268,000 people, said washing themselves is a once-a-week event.

NZN