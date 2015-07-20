Smoking ban on the cards at LGNZ Conference Smoking ban on the cards at LGNZ Conference
  • More Weather

RadioLIVE

Listen Now

Smoking ban on the cards at LGNZ Conference

  • 20/07/2015
Smoking ban on the cards at LGNZ Conference

Important community issues are being canvassed at the Local Government New Zealand Conference in Rotorua.

Members have voted on four remits, including asking the Government to impose a levy on plastic bags and prohibiting smoking outside cafes, restaurants and bars.

LGNZ president Lawrence Yule says local government has a very different approach than three or four years ago.

"It is very interested in economic development, jobs, demographic changes, climate change, risk issues – so it's a much more strategic conference than we've probably had in the past," he says.

RadioLIVE