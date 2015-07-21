Striking radiographers won't be paid

Thirty radiographers striking in Taranaki today as they push for a pay rise have been suspended by their employer, and won't be paid.

There will be no X-rays or scans unless a person's condition is considered life-threatening until 7:30am tomorrow.

APEX union advocate Luke Coxon says they've tried eight times to go into mediation with Fulfurd Radiology without success, and it's time their employer came to the table.

"Fulford refuses to offer a pay increase," Mr Coxon told RadioLIVE this morning.

"Other workers in the health sector are getting increases in line with 2 percent – that's what the nurses have just been offered, so we believe that they deserve a pay increase."

Fulford provides radiology services for the Taranaki District Health Board, and more than 90 percent of its radiographers are members of the union.

The company says it has contingency plans and urgent work won't be impacted by the strike.

