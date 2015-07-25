Study: Successful, middle-age people likely problem drinkers

If you're middle-aged and doing well financially, you're more likely to acquire wealth, some nice things and, according to one British study, an alcohol problem.

The study shows people aged 50 and older who are successful are more likely to be drinking a harmful amount of alcohol.

The research, published in the online journal BMJ Open, found that those who had better health, earned more money, had higher education and were socially more active were more likely to be problem drinkers.

High-risk drinking peaks when men are in their mid-60s but it then falls with age.

Women were at higher risk if retired and earning more, while women who had caring responsibilities were less likely to be at risk.

Men were more at risk if they were single, younger, not eating healthily and earning more, while having children, being lonely, older and poorer meant they were less likely to be drinking harmful amounts.

Watch the video for the full report from Sky's Siobhan Robbins.