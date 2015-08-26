Aucklanders experience asthmatic breathing

It sounds easy enough – breathe through a straw while blocking your nose.
But after 30 seconds, chances are you'll feel giddy, short of breath and start panicking.
That's how asthmatics often live.
Harry Linford is a competitive runner, young, fit and healthy. But after jogging on the spot for just 30 seconds breathing through a straw, nose blocked, he's whacked.
"That's difficult," he says. "It's really quite challenging."
The experiment is being led by asthmatic and top ultra-marathon runner Lisa Tamati.
She wants to raise awareness and research funds for Asthma New Zealand.
The 46-year-old was diagnosed with asthma as a child. It was so bad she was often confined to an oxygen tent.
Watch the video for the full 3 News report.