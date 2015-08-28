Celebrity Daffodil Day auctions a hit on Trade Me

Celebrities, including Blackcaps Captain Brendon McCullum, and thousands of volunteers are doing their bit to raise money to fight cancer.

Today is Daffodil Day, the culmination of a month of fund-raising through August, and provides the main income source for the Cancer Society, raising between $4.5 million and $5m each year.

McCullum will be the guest of honour at the Makfi Challenge Stakes at Daffodil Race Day at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday.

While on a break from international cricket after leading New Zealand to the World Cup final and a tour of England earlier this year he will sign autographs and pose for photos, before attending a high tea celebration for Cancer Society volunteers.

Daffodil Race Day is a fundraiser for the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society and entry to the course is by donation.

On Wednesday golfer Lydia Ko was doing her bit when a painting she did sold for $3220 as part of the ANZ Daffodil Day Art Auction on Trade Me.

Ko, who on Monday won the Canadian Pacific Women's Open, donated a painting of a golf ball on a green to the annual auction, which raises money for the Cancer Society.

Broadcaster Toni Street took out second place with her piece: Hope dares to blossom in the darkest hour, earning $1630.

Prime Minister John Key's Beehive on Daffodil Day sketch raised $1625.

The Cancer Society has been holding Daffodil Day since 1990.

NZN