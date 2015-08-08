Forum to examine CYF's services

A forum is examining how the government can improve services to vulnerable children.

The Public Service Association's social workers action network is holding a symposium today to discuss how the government's Child, Youth and Family service can do better.

The symposium at the Unitec Waitakere Campus is being held before a review of CYFs by an independent panel led by businesswoman Paula Rebstock will recommend changes.

In April, Social Development Minister Anne Tolley announced there will be a complete overhaul of the way CYF works.

"New Zealand used to be a world leader in the field of child protection, but I believe we are now eight to 10 years behind in our thinking in some important areas, such as how we support children in state care," Ms Tolley said at the time.

The panel was expected to provide a business case to Ms Tolley by the end of July and more detailed work by December.

The symposium will hear from speakers with personal experience of CYF care, including PSA representatives, social work academics and the profession's leaders.

In June questions were raised about what role CYFs played - if any - in the life of a 14-year-old boy who killed an Auckland dairy owner.

NZN