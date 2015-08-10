Golden Bay elderly woman's death probed

Nelson police have confirmed they have been called in to look at the death of an elderly woman at a Golden Bay health centre.

They are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 91-year-old Takaka woman on behalf of the coroner, a spokeswoman says in a brief statement.

The woman passed away on July 27 at the Golden Bay Integrated Family Health Centre.

Most deaths are certified by doctors but the coroner can also be called in to establish other circumstances and to work out whether anything can be done differently that might prevent similar deaths in the future.

The health centre opened in 2013 to help look after the health needs of Golden Bay's population of 5000.

NZN