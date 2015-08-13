Influx in whooping cough concerns health officials

Health authorities are warning of a possible whooping cough epidemic with more than 170 suspected cases in the Southern District Health Board region alone.

While infants are most vulnerable, people of all ages are falling sick and doctors are urging people to get their booster shots.

Brayden Omipi is slowly getting over the cough that laid him up for almost two weeks, and he was one of many.

Despite being up to date with his vaccinations, Mr Omipi is still included amongst the people in the southern region suspected of contracting whooping cough this winter.

Towards the end of July there was an influx of the virus, especially in the Wanaka and Hawea regions of the South Island.

