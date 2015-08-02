North Shore mum seeking 'angel' who saved her son

A North Shore mum is seeking the "angel" who saved her 3-year-old son's life while they were sitting in traffic in Whangaparoa.

Tracey Kaminski was stopping at a red light when she glanced back at her son Kaleb, only to see him choking on a lollipop which had lodged itself in his throat.

Describing the incident to the New Zealand Herald as the "worst thing that’s ever happened to me", Ms Kaminski sprang into action screaming for help from other motorists and frantically trying to free the lolly when her angel arrived.

"He was struggling, his face was going red, his eyes were bulging and he was looking at me like 'help me, help me'. I went into a panic," the NZ Herald reported.

Ms Kaminski says the woman who also had a young girl travelling with her, grabbed Kaleb and began striking his back before performing what looked like the Heimlich manoeuvre, finally freeing the lolly.

The woman then offered to console Ms Kaminski until she calmed down but they quickly realised they were holding up traffic and parted ways without exchanging names.

Ms Kaminski, who is now frustrated she was never able to extend her thanks, made a Facebook post yesterday appealing to the woman to make contact. So far the post has been shared more than 1000 times.

3 News