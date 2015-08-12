Older Kiwis failing to plan for retirement

Many older New Zealanders aren't planning properly for their retirement, a new survey shows.

Government ministers say it highlights the importance of planning for a secure financial future.

Consumer Affairs Minister Paul Goldsmith says the joint survey by the Commission for Financial Capability and the Financial Markets Authority shows 39 percent of retirees didn't have a financial plan when they retired.

And 46 percent of people close to retirement don't have a plan to secure the life they want when they finish working.

"Planning for a secure financial future is important for all New Zealanders, not only those heading towards retirement," Mr Goldsmith said.

"It doesn't matter whether you're in school, saving for your first home or raising a family, having good money skills makes a big difference in achieving life goals."

Senior Citizens Minister Maggie Barry says her office is working closely with the commission to provide better information for people nearing the age of 65 on savings and financial planning.

NZN