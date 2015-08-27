Significant drop in rheumatic fever cases

Rheumatic fever cases have dropped significantly and are continuing to decrease, the Government says.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the latest data shows 135 people were hospitalised with rheumatic fever in 2014/15 compared with 175 in 2013/14.

Since 2012, there's been a 24 percent decrease.

Rheumatic fever usually starts with a sore throat and can lead to lifelong heart problems.

It's one of the government's health priorities and $65 million has been put into prevention and early detection initiatives over the last few years.

NZN