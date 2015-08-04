Simple test could detect early pancreatic cancer

By Lucy Warhurst

Hundreds of lives could be saved by a simple urine test developed to detect pancreatic cancer.

Scientists hope it could diagnose patients much earlier and improve survival rates.

Pauline Clarke was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer less than two weeks ago.

"You're in denial. You don't want to hear it. You don't believe it. You won't believe it."

By the time she was diagnosed, it had already spread to her liver.

"I'm going to fight it, do everything I can."

She has a lot to fight for, with four children and a 10th grandchild on the way.

But it's a fight that could have been easier had the cancer been found sooner. Scientists in the UK and Spain believe they have made a breakthrough – a simple urine test that detects pancreatic cancer.

