Study: Spicy food linked to lower death risk

Eating spicy food, especially fresh chilli, has been linked to a lower risk of death.

But researchers say it's too early to draw a final conclusion on the potential benefits of fiery fare.

The study, published in The BMJ journal, collected dietary data from almost 490,000 people, aged 30 to 79, in China.

They were enrolled between 2004 and 2008, and their health monitored for an average of seven years. Just over 20,000 participants died in the period.

"Compared with participants who ate spicy foods less than once a week, those who consumed spicy foods one or two days a week were at a 10 percent reduced risk of death," said a statement from The BMJ.

And those who ate spicy foods almost every day, "had a relative 14 percent lower risk of death compared to those who consumed spicy foods less than once a week."

The association was similar in men and women, and stronger in those who did not consume alcohol.

Fresh and dried chilli peppers were the most commonly used spices - and the association was higher with the fresh variety, according to the team led by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

The answer may be found in an ingredient of spices - capsaicin, which has previously been suggested to possess anti-obesity, anti-oxidant, anti-inflammation and anti-cancer properties.

AFP