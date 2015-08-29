Study: Vitamin D could help prevent bowel disease

The latest research suggests the wider use of vitamin D could help to protect against bowel diseases.

University of Auckland scientists believe people are getting less vitamin D because of greater public awareness of skin cancer from sunlight.

Professor Lynn Ferguson says as a result gastrointestinal diseases such as colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease are becoming increasingly common worldwide, including among children and adolescents.

She says wider use of vitamin D in foods and dietary supplements could help combat the problem.

