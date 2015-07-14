Blood test detects cancer in expectant mothers

A new study suggests cancer could be detected through a simple blood test.

The initial discovery was made by accident through tests on an expectant mother.

Anaesthesiologist Eunice Lee was 40 years old when she fell pregnant with her second child. She had a blood test while pregnant to check for genetic defects such as Down syndrome but the test discovered evidence of cancer– not in the baby, but in Ms Lee.

A large tumour was found in her colon and surgically removed when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

The study, which analyses foetus DNA fragments in the mother's blood while also picking up on the mother's DNA, found 10 cases of cancer in mothers out of 125,426 fetal screenings tests.

