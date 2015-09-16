Compulsory water fluoridation needed - scientist

By Lucy Warhurst

A leading Kiwi scientist is wading into the water fluoridation debate, saying the Government should make it mandatory.

Professor Mike Berridge says Northland, with some of the worst oral health records in the country, would benefit the most.

Local health experts also agree, saying most tooth disease in the region starts early and gets worse with age.

Kaikohe underwent a two-year fluoridation trial six years ago, but it was discontinued following public consultation despite signs of improved dental health.

Northland oral health adviser Neil Croucher believes it would have a massive positive impact, but a vocal anti-fluoride lobby makes it a controversial issue for local councils across the country.

