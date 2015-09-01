Kiwi men told to 'give prostate cancer the finger'

Some of the country's iconic landmarks will glow blue this month as a reminder to Kiwi men to get their prostates checked.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation has launched its national awareness campaign with a hard-hitting message to all men aged over 50: Man up and give prostate cancer the finger.

And men aged 40 to 50 should also get checked if they have a family history of the disease.

A series of radio, TV, online and back-of-bus ads, fronted by actor Mark Hadlow, will urge men to forget their embarrassment and get checked.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in New Zealand men, affecting one in every 10 men during their lifetime.

Statistics show 3000 Kiwi fathers, husbands, sons and mates are diagnosed with it every year and 600 die from it annually.

Maori men are over-represented in the death statistics.

The Blue September campaign encourages all men over the age of 40 to have regular prostate checks if there is a family history of prostate cancer.

"If you're between 50-70 then consider an annual prostate check that includes both a PSA blood test and digital rectal examination," said the foundation's chief executive Graeme Woodside.

Several landmark buildings will turn blue for the campaign, including Auckland's Sky Tower and Auckland Town Hall, Rotorua's Clock Tower, New Plymouth's Tom Parker Fountain, Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre and Christchurch Airport.

NZN