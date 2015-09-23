No plans for CYF privatisation

Wholesale privatisation of Child Youth and Family (CYF) is off the table according to Social Development Minister Anne Tolley.

A major review of CYF is being unveiled tomorrow.

But the Minister, who has previously warned of a complete overhaul, says there's no plans for further outsourcing.

Meanwhile, 3 News has confirmed controversial outsourcing giant Serco has visited a south Auckland Youth Justice facility, but the Ministry for Social Development says that's just relationship building between the residence and the neighbouring Serco-run jail.

3 News