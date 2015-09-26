NZ smoke-free group support UK vehicle smoking laws

A New Zealand smoke-free group wants new vehicle smoking laws being introduced in Britain to be adopted here.

From October 1, smoking is banned in a private vehicle in the UK if someone under the age of 18 is also in the car.

Prudence Stone from the Smokefree Coalition says second-hand smoke has terrible consequences on young people.

"The littler they are the less surface area, the worst it is for them."

Dr Stone believes the New Zealand's goal of being smoke-free by 2025 is still achievable.

RadioLIVE