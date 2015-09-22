Stark warning over dementia threat

A stark warning has been issued about the growing threat of dementia.

One in three babies born in the United Kingdom this year will develop the disease in their lifetime if no effective treatment is found, according to the charity Alzheimer's Research UK.

A third of people currently over the age of 65 are developing the condition, and one in three of non-affected people will at some point have to care for someone with dementia.

Already, 850,000 people in the UK are affected by the disease and the social and economic cost is growing.

A recent study by Cambridge University found dementia rates in some Western countries are stabling rather than increasing – something which could be due to the baby-boomer's adopting healthier lifestyles.

