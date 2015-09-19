Thousands walk for dementia

Thousands of people are walking across the country today to support people with dementia.

There are more than 20 Memory Walks organised in cities and towns across New Zealand.

Alzheimers NZ executive director Catherine Hall says it's spreading an important message.

"We've got thousands of people walking across the country in support of people affected by dementia this weekend," she said.

"The support that we've had has been great and we've still got registrations coming in for walks happening this weekend."

Around 60,000 people are living with dementia here and that's expected to increase by nearly 100,000 by 2050.

"These walks are about raising awareness of dementia and giving people the opportunity to remember those close to them who may no longer be with us or who can't walk because their dementia is progressing," says Ms Hall.

RadioLIVE