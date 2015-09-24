Tributes flow for Helena McAlpine

Tributes are flowing for television personality Helena McAlpine, who is being remembered by friends as a "bubbly", "funny" and "naughty" girl who brightened lives.

McAlpine passed away in Auckland yesterday after a six-year battle with breast cancer, surrounded by her family and close friends. She was 37.

"My beautiful friend. I can hear you as I write this," Dancing With The Stars contestant Colin Mathura-Jeffree posted to Facebook.

"Screeching in my ear…something hilarious, something naughty…eyes sparkling like the stars with love…so much love… you're one of the best things in my life!

"Totally bless to have grown with you. Fly…xx until we meet again."

3D journalist Paula Penfold tweeted: "so sorry to hear the news of Helena McAlpine's passing. She was such a bright light."

Comedian Ben Boyce said she will be "missed by all that had the pleasure to ever meet her".

"Absolute wreck from the news of my dear friend Helena McAlpine passing away today," Ben Baker tweeted.

"I miss you, you absolute nutcase."

McAlpine publicly fought breast cancer since being diagnosed in 2009 at just 31 years old, appearing on Campbell Live numerous times to raise awareness about the disease and to encourage women to get checked.

