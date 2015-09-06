Young policewoman fighting cancer for the second time

A young policewoman in Hawke's Bay has been diagnosed with two different forms of cancer by the age of 28 years old.

Friends of Alana Jamieson have set up a page on givealittle.co.nz, which has so far raised $4850.

Ms Jamieson has survived melanoma and has recently received devastating news that she has breast cancer, the page says.

She has an eight-year-old son and will have to travel from Hawke's Bay for surgeries and chemotherapy treatments.

"Her attitude is inspirational so we would like to give Alana some peace of mind over finances, as she does not have medical insurance," the page says.

It's extremely rare to be diagnosed with two different cancers at such a young age.

About eight out of 100,000 New Zealand women aged 25-29 are diagnosed with breast cancer and about 20 out of 100,000 are diagnosed with melanoma, the Herald on Sunday reports.

