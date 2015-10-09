Govt reviewing organ donation rate

The Government is looking for ways to increase the deceased organ donation rate.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the rate is around 10 per million people compared with 16 per million in Australia.

Spain has the highest rate at 36 per million people.

Dr Coleman says there were 46 deceased organ donations carried out last year, up from 36 in 2013.

He has announced terms of reference for a review.

"It will consider features of higher performing organ donation systems overseas and identify issues within New Zealand that may be impacting on donation rates," he said.

