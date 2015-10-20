Govt to negotiate care workers' pay

Following a landmark court case, the Government has announced it's entering into negotiations over pay rates for care and support workers.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the Government is committed to working with care providers, unions and district health boards to ensure those workers are recognised for what they do.

"Care and support workers play a key role helping our elderly and disabled people to live quality lives in their own homes and in residential facilities," he said.

"With a growing ageing population it is important to ensure our health services can sustain future growth and continue to deliver the high quality homecare and residential care services that New Zealanders expect and deserve."

The negotiations will cover around 50,000 workers in aged and disability residential care, and aged and disability home and community services.

The move comes as the Government announces a new working group to develop principles on pay equity.

That follows the high-profile court case involving rest home worker Kristine Bartlett, which went all the way to the Supreme Court, who argued she would have been paid more by her employer if she wasn't working in a female-dominated industry.

NZN