Former broadcaster, Auckland party girl and breast cancer campaigner Helena McAlpine has died.

She passed away this afternoon at her Auckland home surrounded by family and close friends.

Ms McAlpine publicly fought breast cancer since being diagnosed in 2009 at just 31 years old, appearing on Campbell Live numerous times to raise awareness about the disease and to encourage women to get checked.

She is survived by her husband Christopher Barton and daughter Shannon. She was 37.

