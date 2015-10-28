Increased screen usage damaging eyes – study

Whether it's a computer, a tablet, a smartphone or a laptop – we are spending more time than ever in front of a screen.

But new research has shed light on the damage it is doing to our eyes, and just how many people it's affecting.

For insurance broker Sophie Weaver, long days in front of the computer have resulted in regular eye checks.

She suffered migraines for years but didn't know why.

After first getting her eyes tested a few months ago, she was told screen time was to blame and that she was suffering chronic eye strain.

Optometrist Ashreet Nath says he's seeing more and more people with eye strain. In fact, international studies show 70 percent of adults suffer from some form of eye strain.

