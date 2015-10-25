Miss Universe New Zealand 2015 crowned

Samantha McClung, 20, has been crowned Miss Universe New Zealand, 2015.

The Christchurch makeup artist won the event last night at the SkyCity Theatre and will represent New Zealand at Miss Universe in the US later this year.

Hannah Henderson from the Bay of Plenty was runner-up, and Gabrielle Manaloto from Auckland second runner-up.

The title was decided by an international judging panel and the voting public, with 50 percent determined by each group.

More than 200 women entered the competition and 20 made the final.

Last month US presidential hopeful Donald Trump sold the Miss Universe Organisation to a Hollywood talent agency and has claimed the pageants were in serious trouble before he turned them around.

NZN